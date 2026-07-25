KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — After stepping away from the spotlight for more than a decade to focus on her business, Akademi Fantasia Season 5 champion Mila Jirin is making her long-awaited return to Malaysia’s music scene with the release of her new single, Tersimpan Dalam Hati.

Mila, 39, whose real name is Norsyarmilla Jirin, said her comeback is not a temporary gimmick. Instead, it marks the revival of a dream that had been put on hold while she concentrated on building her business and raising her family.

Determined to deliver the highest quality, the founder of Bizmilla event venues travelled to Jakarta to record the single with prolific Indonesian composer Ilham Baso.

“There were times when I questioned whether there was still a place for me in the music industry. But I believe that when a dream is pursued with sincerity, God will open the right doors at the right time.

“This modern ballad marks a new beginning as I re-establish myself as a singer,” she told reporters after launching her new single at the Bizmilla Wedding Centre in Subang Jaya, Selangor, yesterday.

Mila said Tersimpan Dalam Hati is the first release in a series of comeback projects that will eventually form part of a full-length album.

“So far, I have recorded five songs in Indonesia, and they will be released gradually. However, I also want to include songs by Malaysian composers in the album, which is expected to be launched by the end of this year,” she said, adding that she also hopes to stage a showcase at an appropriate time.

Reflecting on her decision to slow down her music career, Mila said it happened in 2010, when income from singing declined sharply.

“I cooked and sold food for a living because I had to support my family. I was also the one who asked my parents to stop working, so I had to pick myself up and do whatever it took to provide for my family,” she said.

Today, she is grateful that her business has flourished. Since establishing the Bizmilla brand, her company has managed more than 10,000 events and served over 10 million guests. — Bernama