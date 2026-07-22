LONDON, July 22 — The world’s biggest YouTuber is officially off the market.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has married longtime girlfriend Thea Booysen in an intimate week-long celebration on Sir Richard Branson’s private Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, People magazine revealed in an exclusive.

Despite being one of the internet’s biggest stars, the 28-year-old kept the wedding deliberately low-key, inviting just 70 friends and family members. There were no livestreams or YouTube cameras — only a professional wedding photographer.

Guests spent several days kitesurfing, snorkelling and exploring the 74-acre island before the couple exchanged vows in a ceremony officiated by a family friend.

Booysen, a South African gamer, author and content creator, wore a custom Nicole + Felicia Couture gown, while Donaldson chose a Ralph Lauren tuxedo.

The reception featured sushi, Wagyu beef and fresh seafood, with the newlyweds sharing their first dance to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ Die With a Smile before the evening ended with what Booysen jokingly described as “nerdy” card and board games, People reported.

The couple first met in South Africa in 2022 through a mutual friend during Donaldson’s visit to the country.

“When I met him, I was quite surprised how down-to-earth he was, and also how intelligent he was,” Booysen recalled.

“I thought YouTubers were just sort of a persona, but when I met him, I was quite surprised to see that he’s actually a nice guy. He wasn’t sitting there with an ego.”

Donaldson said they “vibed instantly” and began dating long-distance after he returned to the United States and messaged her on X.

He proposed on Christmas Day in 2024 in front of both their families.

“I intentionally dropped a large box to make noise before presenting the real gift — with the ring inside — to her. And then I went down on a knee and proposed,” he recalled.

Speaking to People after the engagement, Donaldson said he wanted the wedding to remain private.

“This will definitely be more family and friends — definitely more private,” he said. “It will be the ultimate way to take some time away and enjoy things.”

Booysen said the celebration was everything they had hoped for.

“This is cliché, but it was heaven,” she said.

“It sounds silly, but this is really just a formality. Ever since we started dating we’ve been doing it with the goal of marriage.”

She added: “Jimmy really went out of his way to make all the guests super comfortable and feel included, and got to know my extended family, and it was all so incredibly special. It just made me love him all the more.”