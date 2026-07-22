SEOUL, July 22 — Block B member and Teach You a Lesson actor P.O is recovering after being struck by a car while crossing a road on South Korea’s Jeju Island, with police saying his injuries are not believed to be serious.

According to a Chosunbiz report, citing the Jeju Western Police Station, the 32-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Pyo Ji-hoon, was hit by a moving vehicle at about 9.56pm on July 19 while crossing a road in Geumneung-ri, Hallim-eup, Jeju City.

P.O suffered abrasions to his knee and elbow and reported general body aches after the impact. He was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment, where his injuries were determined not to be serious.

Police said the driver was not under the influence of alcohol and found no indication of a traffic signal violation. Investigators are continuing to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The incident only came to wider public attention after local media reported it several days later.

P.O debuted with Block B in 2011 and has since built a successful career as both an actor and television personality.

Most recently, he starred in Netflix’s Teach You a Lesson as Bong Geun-dae, a gifted deputy director at the Office for Teachers’ Rights. The series drew attention for tackling issues surrounding South Korea’s public education system.