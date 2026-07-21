HONG KONG, July 21 — Hong Kong actor-singer-entrepreneur Shawn Yue has announced that he and his wife, Taiwanese model Sarah Wang, are divorcing after eight years of marriage, with both saying they remain committed to raising their two children together.

The 44-year-old Initial D star shared the news in a social media post.

“We have reached a consensus, respecting and blessing each other’s choices in life,” Yue wrote, as translated by Hong Kong English-language free newspaper The Standard.

“Thank you for everything you have given as a mother and a wife. We will always be family.”

The news came as a surprise to fans, who had long viewed the couple as one of Hong Kong’s most devoted celebrity families.

Yue and Wang married in 2017 and share two children, a son and a daughter.

Wang, 37, who is reportedly the daughter of Wang Tung-sheng, director of Taiwan’s largest leather goods manufacturing company, also addressed the split in a heartfelt Instagram post.

She described the decision to end their marriage as “truly not an easy one,” while praising Yue as “a wonderful father and a great partner” and saying he would continue to be the family’s “safe haven”, according to The Standard.

“Through our marriage, we both learned a great deal.

“We still care deeply about each other. It’s just that we no longer share that relationship.

“This isn’t something to be sad or heartbroken about, because we will both be better for it.

“The love within our family is still complete.”

She added that although the future remains uncertain, she was thankful for the years they had spent together.

“Thank you for always being by my side,” she wrote.

Yue rose to prominence as both an actor and singer and is perhaps best known internationally for playing street racer Takeshi Nakazato in the 2005 hit film Initial D.

Over the years, he has also starred in films including Infernal Affairs II, Dragon Tiger Gate and Love in the Buff.

Beyond acting, Yue has become one of Hong Kong’s best-known streetwear personalities, building a loyal following through his fashion label MADNESS and collaborations with brands including New Balance, cementing his status as a tastemaker in Asian fashion and sneaker culture.