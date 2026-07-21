KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Marvel Studios has finally unveiled the first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, giving fans their biggest look yet at what promises to be one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) most ambitious crossover events since Avengers: Endgame.

The studio also confirmed the blockbuster will open in cinemas on December 18, 2026.

Released overnight by Marvel Studios and Disney, the trailer has already amassed more than 29 million views and 1.8 million likes on YouTube, underscoring the enormous anticipation surrounding the film.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Doomsday throws Earth’s Mightiest Heroes into a sprawling multiversal conflict unlike anything seen before.

The footage opens with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor delivering a stark warning, urging the heroes to put aside their differences before an unprecedented threat consumes everything.

It also offers fans their clearest look yet at Robert Downey Jr’s dramatic return to the MCU — not as Iron Man, but as the masked supervillain Victor von Doom.

Among the familiar faces are Letitia Wright’s Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta’s Namor, James Marsden’s Cyclops and Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique, who appears in a comic-accurate costume.

Also featured are the Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man alongside Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang, Sir Ian McKellen’s Magneto and Patrick Stewart’s Professor X. One standout sequence teases a showdown between Channing Tatum’s Gambit and Simu Liu’s character as Shang-Chi.

The trailer also marks Tom Hiddleston’s first appearance as Loki since the second season of Loki concluded in 2023.

One of its biggest surprises, however, is the unexpected return of Chris Evans, who shares the screen with Hemsworth in a scene that shows him wielding Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, leaving the God of Thunder visibly stunned.

Although the trailer debuted exclusively for CinemaCon attendees in April, this marks its first official public release.

According to The Guardian, returning co-director Joe Russo said the filmmakers were “back to phase zero” with the new film.

“This is starting over from scratch,” he said.

“We want to make sure everybody feels like this isn’t leaning on anything from the past.”

The film arrives at a pivotal moment for Marvel Studios, which has struggled to recapture the cultural and box office dominance of the Infinity Saga despite releases including Thunderbolts, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Captain America: Brave New World.

In 2019, Avengers: Endgame became one of the highest-grossing films in history, earning nearly US$2.8 billion (RM11.9 billion) worldwide and marking the peak of the superhero movie boom.

Avengers: Doomsday now carries the weight of launching Marvel’s next chapter — and judging by the trailer’s early reception, audiences will be watching to see whether it can reignite the MCU’s blockbuster momentum.