SEOUL, July 20 — HYBE Music Group’s newest label, ABD, has introduced its first girl group, TUIDE — a seven-member act preparing to enter the K-pop scene this autumn. The announcement came at midnight on July 20, when ABD launched TUIDE’s official social media channels and released a logo motion video that quickly drew attention for its vivid, wave-like color transitions forming the group’s emblem.

According to ABD, the name TUIDE stands for “tune the tide,” reflecting the group’s ambition to navigate and reshape the cultural currents around them to create fresh experiences. The lineup — Seohee, Seoyon, Elena, Jia, Saki, Sea, and Lee Ha-nee — aims to showcase distinct individual charms while presenting a cohesive team identity.

Several members had already appeared in ABD’s brand short films, sparking early interest among global fans who praised their visuals and expressed curiosity about the group’s musical direction. ABD also signaled an unconventional promotional strategy: TUIDE’s official Instagram account will be set to private starting July 21, hinting at unique content drops and interaction formats designed to heighten anticipation.

ABD, short for “A Bold Dream,” is HYBE’s newest label under its multi-label strategy, built on a philosophy of imagining beyond conventional sequences. The group’s overall production will be led by master professional Han Seong-su, known for his work with SEVENTEEN, After School, IZ*ONE, and TWS. Industry watchers are now looking to see how Han’s experience, combined with HYBE’s global infrastructure, will shape TUIDE’s debut and musical identity.

With their first step scheduled for this autumn, TUIDE is already generating buzz as a potential new force in the K-pop landscape.