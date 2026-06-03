NEW YORK, June 3 — Country music singer Garth Brooks is exploring the sale ‌of his music catalogue, seeking up to about US$2 billion (RM7.9 billion) in a deal that could rank among the ‌largest for an individual artist, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Brooks did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The potential transaction would include both his songwriting and recorded music rights, the report added.

Brooks has recently ‌discussed valuations ranging from US$1 billion to over US$2 ⁠billion with potential investors, ⁠the newspaper said, without identifying ⁠the investors.

Sony Music ⁠has been ⁠an active buyer of music rights. In 2021, it acquired Bruce Springsteen’s entire catalogue in a ⁠deal Billboard said was worth US$500 million. Sony was also reported in 2024 to buy Queen’s catalogue in a £1 billion (RM5.3 billion) deal.

Brooks has sold a record 200 million albums ⁠in the US, more than the Beatles’ 183 million, according to the Recording Industry Association of ⁠America.

Brooks, known for hits including The Dance, Friends in Low ⁠Places ⁠and The River, has earned honours including the Kennedy Centre Honour and the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize, according ‌to his official website. — Reuters