KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — US singer song-writer Peabo Bryson, known for his duets on Disney hits such as Beauty and the Beast and A Whole New World, has died at the age of 75.

His family announced his death in a statement carried by Variety, noting that no cause was given but that he had suffered a stroke earlier on Sunday.

“With broken hearts and profound sadness, the family of two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson, announces his passing,” the statement said.

The family added that he “transitioned peacefully at 5pm ET on the evening of Tuesday, June 2 (6am today Malaysian time), 2026, surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him.”

They said his voice “served as the soundtrack to some of life’s most cherished moments” for more than five decades and that his music offered “comfort and inspiration” across generations.

Bryson was best known for his smooth vocals and duet ballads, including his Oscar‑winning performances with Celine Dion and Regina Belle for Disney films Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin.

He also recorded hits such as Tonight, I Celebrate My Love, You’re Looking Like Love to Me and As Long as There’s Christmas.

Born in South Carolina, Bryson began his career in the 1970s with Moses Dillard and the Tex‑Town Display before signing with Bang Records as a solo artist in 1976.

He later moved to Capitol Records and released a run of R&B hits including Feel the Fire, Reaching for the Sky, I’m So into You and Crosswinds.

Bryson scored his first Top 10 pop hit in 1984 with If Ever You’re in My Arms Again, followed by Show and Tell and Can You Stop the Rain.

He appeared on the soap opera One Life to Live in 1985 and recorded a version of its theme song that ran for seven years.

His duets with female vocalists became a defining part of his career, including collaborations with Roberta Flack, Angela Bofill and Regina Belle.

His family said celebration of life and memorial details will be announced later.