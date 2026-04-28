KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The songs that soundtracked a generation are getting a second life in Malaysia, with The Journey Continues bringing the music of Peterpan back to the stage this July — louder, rawer and loaded with memory.
Fresh off a wave of nostalgia-fuelled shows in Indonesia, the concert lands at Idea Live Arena on July 11, promising a night built not just on hits, but on the emotional residue they left behind. For fans who grew up on Peterpan’s heartbreak ballads and anthemic hooks, it’s a rewind button.
Expect a setlist stacked with staples like Semua Tentang Kita and Mimpi Yang Sempurna, reimagined by a cross-border lineup that leans into both reverence and reinvention. Each vocalist brings their own edge, but the brief is clear: honour the DNA.
Leading the charge is Kotak frontwoman Tantri, whose gritty, high-octane delivery has long made her one of Indonesia’s most commanding rock voices.
She’s joined by Indonesian Idol breakout Rony Parulian, whose emotive ballads have struck a chord with a new-gen audience, and Malaysia’s own Hael Husaini — the Anugerah Juara Lagu-winning singer-songwriter behind Jampi, known for blending R&B polish with pop instincts.
Two more names are still under wraps, with organisers teasing surprise additions aimed at dialling up the unpredictability.
“This is not just a concert, this is a journey, a journey to revive a feeling that once brought us all together through music,” a representative of the organisers said.
Behind the show is Pulse Project Asia, working alongside Black Sky, Sunstrong, INTX and Orlaith Inc, positioning the event as a cultural bridge between Malaysia and Indonesia, and a nod to the staying power of regional pop-rock.
Tickets go on sale April 30 at 1pm via Ticket2u and Fantopia. Expect them to move fast.