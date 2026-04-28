KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The songs that soundtracked a generation are getting a second life in Malaysia, with The Journey Continues bringing the music of Peterpan back to the stage this July — louder, rawer and loaded with memory.

Fresh off a wave of nostalgia-fuelled shows in Indonesia, the concert lands at Idea Live Arena on July 11, promising a night built not just on hits, but on the emotional residue they left behind. For fans who grew up on Peterpan’s heartbreak ballads and anthemic hooks, it’s a rewind button.

Expect a setlist stacked with staples like Semua Tentang Kita and Mimpi Yang Sempurna, reimagined by a cross-border lineup that leans into both reverence and reinvention. Each vocalist brings their own edge, but the brief is clear: honour the DNA.

Leading the charge is Kotak frontwoman Tantri, whose gritty, high-octane delivery has long made her one of Indonesia’s most commanding rock voices.

She’s joined by Indonesian Idol breakout Rony Parulian, whose emotive ballads have struck a chord with a new-gen audience, and Malaysia’s own Hael Husaini — the Anugerah Juara Lagu-winning singer-songwriter behind Jampi, known for blending R&B polish with pop instincts.

Two more names are still under wraps, with organisers teasing surprise additions aimed at dialling up the unpredictability.

The seating layout and ticket prices.

“This is not just a concert, this is a journey, a journey to revive a feeling that once brought us all together through music,” a representative of the organisers said.

Behind the show is Pulse Project Asia, working alongside Black Sky, Sunstrong, INTX and Orlaith Inc, positioning the event as a cultural bridge between Malaysia and Indonesia, and a nod to the staying power of regional pop-rock.

Tickets go on sale April 30 at 1pm via Ticket2u and Fantopia. Expect them to move fast.