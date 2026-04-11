KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Tarung: Unforgiven is shaping up to deliver a gritty action film, centred on power struggles, intense hand-to-hand combat, and themes of hierarchy and control.

It assembles an impressive lineup of local stars, including Bront Palarae, Zul Ariffin, Aedy Ashraf, Mierul Aiman, Amir Ahnaf, Azira Shafinaz, Sharifah Sakinah, Ubai Amir, Sky Iskandar, Ikmal Amry, Aeril Zafrel, and Theebaan G.

Directed by Razaisyam Rashid, the film recently unveiled its first trailer at Banglo 289 during the ‘Majlis Rumah Terbuka TARUNG: Unforgiven’ event, attended by the director and several cast members.

The trailer offers a tantalising glimpse into the film’s tone and characters — Bront exudes a domineering, intimidating presence, while Zul carries an air of mystery.

Azira appears composed yet striking, while Mierul and Aedy stand out in the film’s explosive, tightly choreographed fight sequences.

It was a deeply emotional moment as the team unveiled the results of their hard work — especially for Aedy, who also serves as a producer for the first time.

The journey was so demanding it often brought the Kahar: Kapla High Council and Projek: Anchor SPM star to tears, he said, adding that he remained unfazed by cynical remarks or doubts about his abilities and instead focused on proving himself through the project.

Sky described feeling overwhelmed with a mix of sadness and excitement, adding that he “can’t wait to see Tarung: Unforgiven.”

Amir expressed happiness, stating he was delighted to witness the journey they had all been through together.

Azira noted that this was her first time working with the young cast, describing the experience as especially meaningful and expressing hope that audiences would enjoy the film upon release.

Ubai added that filming Tarung was physically exhausting due to intense fitness training, but ultimately rewarding, describing it as satisfying to finally see the trailer come together.

After the trailer dropped online last night, the movie is garnering strong buzz, with YouTube users flooding the comments with excitement.

One user wrote, “A combination of actors from the new generation and the previous era… this is what we want.

"More collaborations like this would be great to watch.”

Another commented, “Bront Palarae and Zul Ariffin in one frame. Welcome to my dream.”

“Malaysian movies are on another level,” one comment wrote.

“This is the one I’ve been looking forward to — their action and fight scenes, I wonder how it will be.”

Tarung: Unforgiven officially hits cinemas nationwide on May 7, produced by Alpha47 in collaboration with Icon Pictures and Astro Shaw.