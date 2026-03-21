LOS ANGELES, March 21 — Nicholas Brendon, the actor who rose to fame as Xander Harris in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died at the age of 54.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, his family confirmed the news in a statement saying he passed away in his sleep of natural causes.

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon,” the statement read. They added that while many fans knew him for his acting, in recent years he had devoted himself to painting and art, sharing his work with family, friends and supporters.

The family acknowledged that Brendon had faced personal struggles but noted he was receiving treatment and remained optimistic about the future. They described him as “passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create”, and asked for privacy as they mourn and celebrate his life.

Brendon revealed in 2023 that he had suffered a heart attack and was living with a congenital heart defect. He also endured cauda equina syndrome, a condition that required multiple spinal surgeries.

Best known for his seven season run on Buffy, Brendon continued acting in film and television until 2021.