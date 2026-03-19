BEIJING, March 19 — After flying off the toy shelves, China’s snaggle-toothed Labubu dolls will soon come alive on the big screen, with maker Pop Mart announcing a collaboration with Sony Pictures.

The movie, which is still in early development, will feature the fanged plushie monsters in a “live-action and CGI hybrid”, Beijing-based Pop Mart said today.

Created in 2015 by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, Labubus sparked a craze nine years later, with the “ugly-cute” charms adorning the handbags of celebrities such as Rihanna and Dua Lipa and sparking massive queues forming at Pop Mart stores around the world.

The collectable dolls, which typically sell for around US$40 (RM160), are released in limited quantities and sold in “blind boxes”, meaning buyers do not know the exact model they will receive.

Some of the less common Labubu figures can fetch thousands of dollars.

Pop Mart sold more than 100 million Labubu dolls worldwide last year, with Chinese officials hailing the toothy characters’ popularity as evidence of China’s growing cultural and soft power.

They have become furry ambassadors for a “cool” China, even in places such as Europe and North America, where public opinion towards Beijing has not always been positive.

The new film project, unveiled by Lung and director Paul King (Wonka and Paddington) in Paris today, will seek to capitalise on the dolls’ viral fame by bringing “Labubu’s whimsical world to the big screen”, Pop Mart said.

King will share scriptwriting duties with Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson.

“The collaboration between Pop Mart and Sony Pictures marks a significant milestone,” Pop Mart said, which promises “a unique cinematic experience with creative storytelling, artistic vision and enduring global appeal”.

The company now has more than 600 stores in over 30 countries and regions.

A release date for the film has not yet been announced. — AFP