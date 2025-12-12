KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — It was announced earlier in the year that local production house Astro Shaw will collaborate with Thailand’s Night Edge Pictures on two upcoming horror films, Delivery Man and Fortune Seekers, as part of efforts to strengthen its regional presence.

Astro Shaw, no stranger to international collaboration, having previously worked with Indonesia’s Magma Entertainment and Rapi Film to produce the horror-action film Qodrat, will take the lead in distribution and promotional activities within Malaysia, while also exploring potential releases on streaming platforms.

This marks Astro Shaw’s first collaboration with Night Edge Pictures specifically, though it is not the company’s first partnership with a Thai production studio, as it previously worked on projects such as Cemetery of Splendour (2015).

What to know about ‘Fortune Seekers’ and ‘Delivery Man’

Both titles have been generating buzz since their introductions at major international film markets — Fortune Seekers at the Cannes Market and Delivery Man at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Fortune Seekers, reported to be directed by Yanyong Kuruaungkoul (App War and Ready, Set, Love), will tell the story of Bua, an unlucky beauty clinic assistant whose life changes dramatically after she discovers a mysterious charm that allows her to “borrow” other people’s luck.

Unbeknownst to her, this newfound fortune comes at a deadly price — the awakening of a malevolent spirit.

Leading the film is celebrated Thai actress Aokbab Chutimon, who first captivated audiences with her breakout role in Bad Genius (2017).

The film’s global success earned her multiple accolades, such as the Best Newcomer Award at the 12th Asian Film Awards in 2018.

Aokbab’s star has continued to ascend, and her powerful portrayal of Aoy in the acclaimed film Hunger secured her the Best Actress award at the 52nd International Emmy Awards in 2024.

She has also appeared in popular Thai dramas, including Sleepless Society: Khun Fan Luang and Delete.

Night Edge Pictures CEO Hans Audric Estialbo said in an interview with Variety, “Good fortune comes to those who seek it, but what happens when you unearth something evil instead.

“Fortune Seekers is a story about karma and desperation, and how far one would go to get the best possible luck.”

Delivery Man will be directed by Ornusa Donsawai, Pun Homchuen, and Khom Kongkiat Khomsiri, and will tell the gripping story of a food delivery rider whose growing obsession with one of his customers spirals into dangerous territory.

The film blends tension, psychological depth, and themes that strongly resonate with Asian audiences.

Fronting the cast is Thai actor Bhumibhat Thavornsiri, in the role of Guy, known for his diverse roles in series such as Girl from Nowhere, The Broken Us, and the Netflix hit Believers, whose second season dropped just last week.

His film work is equally notable — his performance in In Youth We Trust earned him the Thailand National Film Association Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Plearnpichaya Komalarajun, known for her role in ‘OMG! Oh My Girl’, will star in ‘Delivery Man’ alongside Bhumibhat Thavornsiri and Ananda Everingham. — Picture courtesy of Night Edge Pictures

Plearnpichaya Komalarajun (OMG! Oh My Girl and Bad Genius) will also join the cast together with actor Ananda Everingham, widely recognised for his role in the popular Khun Pan film series.

Looking ahead

This collaboration marks another proactive step by Astro Shaw to strengthen the presence of high-quality regional content in the international market.

It also reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting South-east Asian horror works, which are increasingly gaining recognition on the global stage.

According to Astro Shaw’s Head, Raja Jastina Raja Arshad, “We are excited to be part of these two outstanding projects that not only present unique horror narratives but also showcase the culture and beliefs of South-east Asian communities.

“This aligns with our mission to elevate local and regional content to greater heights.”

Bhumibhat Thavornsiri stars as Guy in the upcoming film ‘Delivery Man’. — Picture courtesy of Night Edge Pictures

Delivery Man is expected to be released in early 2026, while Fortune Seekers, now in pre-production, is slated for a third-quarter 2026 debut, with Malaysian screenings and a gala premiere also anticipated.