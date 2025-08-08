LAGOS, Aug 8 — Nigerian authorities have put a popular singer on a no-fly list after he stood in front of a plane on the tarmac in order to block it from taking off after being denied boarding.

Nigeria’s aviation minister Festus Keyamo said in a statement yesterday that King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, a celebrated fuji singer, stood on the tarmac to “block the aircraft from taxiing” following an altercation with airport officials.

Popularly known as KWAM 1, the singer was scheduled to travel on a ValueJet flight from Nigeria’s capital Abuja to Lagos on Tuesday.

During boarding, the singer was told by airport security that he could not take his flask into the plane, said Obiageli Orah, spokeswoman for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

“The passenger allegedly refused and spilled the contents of the flask on the officer, which turned out to be alcohol,” she said.

Multiple videos shared on social media, including the one shared by Keyamo, showed Marshal then attempting to stand in front of the aeroplane as it began to taxi.

The singer had to crouch to avoid being hit by the wings of the aircraft.

The captain and the pilot have had their licences suspended, Keyamo said.

“My preliminary impression is that it was obviously a case of temporary loss of sanity and control on both sides which could have led to serious fatalities,” he said.

The singer is hugely popular in southwest Nigeria, where his traditional fuji music — a staple among the Yoruba ethnic group — originated.

A staunch supporter of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, he has a close relationship with the ruling All Progressives Congress and has performed at many of the party’s rallies across the country.

He also performed at the presidential inaugural ball when Tinubu was sworn in May 2023. — AFP