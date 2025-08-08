SEOUL, Aug 8 — Girl group VCHA has now redebuted, unveiling a four-member lineup and a new name: Girlset.

The group released a new logo design along with a short trailer film yesterday, marking the start of a new chapter for the JYP Entertainment-produced global act.

“The new name Girlset means that the group will set its own path without any restrictions, to realise their full potential,” JYP Entertainment said in a press release.

“The four singers will target the global music market with the new name.”

Girlset also announced its next single “Commas”, which will be released on August 29.

VCHA was formed as a joint project between JYP Entertainment and U.S. music giant Republic Records and consisted of the six finalists of “A2K,” or America2Korea, a girl group audition programme run from July to September 2023.

Former member KG left the group in December 2024, alleging abuse from the agency, while Kaylee departed in July this year on mutual terms.

The remaining members are Lexi, Camila, Savanna and Kendall.