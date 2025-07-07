KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — After hints of a stopover in Kuala Lumpur, My Chemical Romance (MCR) is making Malaysian fans’ wishes come true.

The band released details online of its South-east Asian tour legs and Malaysia will see MCR on April 30 next year.

As for the venue it will be at Bukit Jalil National Stadium and as it’s a weekday taking the train there will probably be a good idea.

MCR is due to kick off its world tour with a concert in Seattle on July 11 at T-Mobile Park, with eleven dates in the US as well as one night in Canada.

Before heading to South-east Asia, the band will be performing in various Latin American countries including Peru and Mexico before heading to South Korea.

Apart from Malaysia, MCR will also be performing at Thailand, the Philippines and Singapore with its last tour stop being in Jakarta.

Keep your eyes peeled for updates by following the band’s official channels.

MCR last performed in Malaysia at Stadium Merdeka in 2007.