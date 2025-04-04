KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The highly anticipated Tamil action thriller Veera Dheera Sooran has claimed the No. 2 spot in local cinemas, while international hit Ne Zha 2 continues its reign at No. 1, now in its third week, showing no signs of slowing down.

International titles are making a strong presence such as Hong Kong’s Peg O’ My Heart and Indonesia’s Petaka Gunung Gede and let’s not forget the awesome Korean series streaming on Netflix like Weak Hero: Class 1 and When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Movies, series, music and books are a perfect way to start off your April and don’t worry Malay Mail has curated a list for you to explore!

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (March 27 to March 30)

Ne Zha 2 Veera Dheera Sooran Snow White A Working Man Petaka Gunung Gede Peg O’ My Heart Sikandar Always Have Always Will Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Locked

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (March 24 to March 30)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

Weak Hero: Class 1 Adolescence: Limited Series When Life Gives You Tangerines: Limited Series Solo Leveling: Season 1 The Residence: Season 1 I Parry Everything: Season 1 Upin&Ipin: Season 18 SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1 Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story: Season 1 BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Gentar: Gentar

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Bidaah Undercover High School The Witch Study Group Running Man (2025) Times Up sayang Taxi Driver 2 The Art of Negotiation Gadis Masa Only for Love 以爱为营

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (March 26 to April 2)

Mimifly – Serumpun JENNIE – like JENNIE Tenxi – Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) Hael Husaini – Meriah Lain Macam (w/ Nadeera) yung kai – blue MikkyZia – Aku Dah Lupa (w/ F4dli) Nadeera – Bukan Lagi Kita Lady Gaga – Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars) Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER The Lantis – Bunga Maaf

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (March 26 to April 2)

Nadeera – Bukan Lagi Kita Mimifly – Serumpun Ara Johari – Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Hael Husaini, Nadeera – Meriah Lain Macam Tenxi – Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) MikkyZia, F4dli – Aku Dah Lupa Noh Salleh – Rahsia Tuhan NAKI, Fahimi – Masa Imran Ajmain – Seribu Tahun Lagi Insomniacks – Reminiscence Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (March 14 to March 20)

Fiction

Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F. Afrina) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador) Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors (Fourth Estate) Yellowface by Rebecca F. Kuang (William Morrow) Lyrics & You by Nuruljannah Usop (Manes Wordworks) Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower Books) Babel by R.F. Kuang (Collins) Girl in Pieces by Kathleen Glasgow (Delacorte Press) Deep End by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

Non-Fiction

Mindset by Carol S. Dweck (Ballantine Books) Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) The Not To-Do List by Rolf Dobelli (Atlantic Books) I’m Not Lazy I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (Apop Books) The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: 30th Anniversary Edition by Stephen R. Covey ( Simon & Schuster) I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Apop Books) The Laws of Human Nature by Robert Greene (Viking) Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee) Surrounded by Liars by Thomas Erikson (Vermilion)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Media Inspirasi Nusantara Sdn Bhd) Dia Imamku by Siti Rosmizah (Siti Rosmizah Publication SDN BHD) Ammar Zahrain : The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (Idea Kreatif) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Badi by Hafizuddin Ghazali (Fixi) Siapa Sangka Terjatuh Cinta by Violetfasha (Iman Publication) Janji Izekiel by Aisyahros (Manes Wordworks) Diam-diam Suka Kamu by Aidil Ghazali (Iman Publication

Source: MPH