KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The highly anticipated Tamil action thriller Veera Dheera Sooran has claimed the No. 2 spot in local cinemas, while international hit Ne Zha 2 continues its reign at No. 1, now in its third week, showing no signs of slowing down.
International titles are making a strong presence such as Hong Kong’s Peg O’ My Heart and Indonesia’s Petaka Gunung Gede and let’s not forget the awesome Korean series streaming on Netflix like Weak Hero: Class 1 and When Life Gives You Tangerines.
Movies, series, music and books are a perfect way to start off your April and don’t worry Malay Mail has curated a list for you to explore!
Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (March 27 to March 30)
- Ne Zha 2
- Veera Dheera Sooran
- Snow White
- A Working Man
- Petaka Gunung Gede
- Peg O’ My Heart
- Sikandar
- Always Have Always Will
- Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire
- Locked
Source: Cinema.com and GSC
Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (March 24 to March 30)
Netflix (Top 10 TV)
- Weak Hero: Class 1
- Adolescence: Limited Series
- When Life Gives You Tangerines: Limited Series
- Solo Leveling: Season 1
- The Residence: Season 1
- I Parry Everything: Season 1
- Upin&Ipin: Season 18
- SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1
- Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story: Season 1
- BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Gentar: Gentar
Source: Netflix Top 10
Viu (Top 10 shows)
- Bidaah
- Undercover High School
- The Witch
- Study Group
- Running Man (2025)
- Times Up sayang
- Taxi Driver 2
- The Art of Negotiation
- Gadis Masa
- Only for Love 以爱为营
Source: Viu Frontpage
Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (March 26 to April 2)
- Mimifly – Serumpun
- JENNIE – like JENNIE
- Tenxi – Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla)
- Hael Husaini – Meriah Lain Macam (w/ Nadeera)
- yung kai – blue
- MikkyZia – Aku Dah Lupa (w/ F4dli)
- Nadeera – Bukan Lagi Kita
- Lady Gaga – Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)
- Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER
- The Lantis – Bunga Maaf
Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (March 26 to April 2)
- Nadeera – Bukan Lagi Kita
- Mimifly – Serumpun
- Ara Johari – Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain
- Hael Husaini, Nadeera – Meriah Lain Macam
- Tenxi – Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla)
- MikkyZia, F4dli – Aku Dah Lupa
- Noh Salleh – Rahsia Tuhan
- NAKI, Fahimi – Masa
- Imran Ajmain – Seribu Tahun Lagi
- Insomniacks – Reminiscence
- Source: kworb.net and Spotify
Top 10 books of the week (March 14 to March 20)
Fiction
- Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F. Afrina)
- As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury)
- A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador)
- Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors (Fourth Estate)
- Yellowface by Rebecca F. Kuang (William Morrow)
- Lyrics & You by Nuruljannah Usop (Manes Wordworks)
- Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower Books)
- Babel by R.F. Kuang (Collins)
- Girl in Pieces by Kathleen Glasgow (Delacorte Press)
- Deep End by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)
Non-Fiction
- Mindset by Carol S. Dweck (Ballantine Books)
- Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials)
- Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)
- The Not To-Do List by Rolf Dobelli (Atlantic Books)
- I’m Not Lazy I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (Apop Books)
- The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: 30th Anniversary Edition by Stephen R. Covey ( Simon & Schuster)
- I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Apop Books)
- The Laws of Human Nature by Robert Greene (Viking)
- Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee)
- Surrounded by Liars by Thomas Erikson (Vermilion)
Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)
- Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Media Inspirasi Nusantara Sdn Bhd)
- Dia Imamku by Siti Rosmizah (Siti Rosmizah Publication SDN BHD)
- Ammar Zahrain : The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (Idea Kreatif)
- Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)
- Badi by Hafizuddin Ghazali (Fixi)
- Siapa Sangka Terjatuh Cinta by Violetfasha (Iman Publication)
- Janji Izekiel by Aisyahros (Manes Wordworks)
- Diam-diam Suka Kamu by Aidil Ghazali (Iman Publication
Source: MPH