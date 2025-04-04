LOS VEGAS, April 4 — Tom Cruise paid tribute to his late co-star Val Kilmer, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 65.

According to Variety, Cruise took a moment to remember Kilmer before promoting Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

“I’d like to honor a dear friend of mine, Val Kilmer,” Cruise said, adding, “He loved movies and he gave a lot to all of us.”

Cruise and Kilmer first met on the set of the 1986 film Top Gun, where they played rival pilots Maverick and Iceman.

Top Gun was a massive success, grossing US$350 million globally, and turned both Cruise and Kilmer into global movie stars.

Nearly four decades later, Kilmer returned for a brief but emotional cameo in Top Gun: Maverick, his final film appearance.

Kilmer had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, which led to him losing most of his voice, recreated with AI for the sequel.

In a memorable scene, Kilmer’s Iceman types, “The Navy needs Maverick. The kid needs Maverick,” a powerful moment that resonated deeply with audiences.