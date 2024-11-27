KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — K-pop boy band GOT7 member Mark Tuan received a private tour of Istana Alam Shah in Klang, courtesy of Selangor princess Tengku Zatashah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, during his visit to Malaysia.

The tour was part of 31-year-old American rapper and singer’s latest trip to the country.

Tengku Zatashah, in a post on her Instagram, wrote, “A private tour for Mark Tuan at the official palace of Selangor, Istana Alam Shah, Klang.

“Welcome back to Malaysia and it’s always wonderful to see you again,” she added.

GOT7 fans, known as Aghase, celebrated the encounter in comments under the royal’s post.

Will Chan, co-founder of DNA Records — Mark’s label — expressed his gratitude in a comment, writing, “Thank you so much for having Mark and our team. It was such a fun experience.”

Tuan’s visit comes as part of a larger trip to Malaysia that included other engagements, such as a Meet and Greet event at TRX Aurum in Kuala Lumpur, also attended by Tengku Zatashah.

Earlier in April 2024, Tengku Zatashah also hosted Jackson Wang, Tuan’s GOT7 bandmate, during his visit to Kuala Lumpur.

Wang attended events such as the Louis Vuitton store launch at Pavilion KL and celebrated his solo success, including the album Magic Man, earning praise as “the coolest” in another post by Tengku Zatashah.

GOT7 is a South Korean boy band under Warner Music Korea, formed in 2014 by JYP Entertainment.

Members include Tuan, Wang, leader JB, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom.

The group is known for hits like Just Right, If You Do, Hard Carry and Lullaby.