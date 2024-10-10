PERTH, Oct 10 — British YouTuber and rapper Yung Filly, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, has been granted bail after facing serious rape allegations by a woman following a concert in Perth last month.

The 20-year-old performer was arrested in Queensland and extradited to Western Australia (WA) on Wednesday night, according to a report published in Brisbane Times today.

Barrientos, who performed at Bar1 in Hillarys on September 27, is charged with four counts of sexual penetration without consent, three counts of assault causing bodily harm, and one count of impeding a person’s breathing.

These charges stem from an alleged incident involving a woman in his hotel room after the concert.

During his appearance at Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday, Barrientos confirmed his identity and understood the charges before applying for bail.

However, police prosecutors opposed the bail request, citing the serious nature of the allegations and strong evidence, including CCTV footage.

They also expressed concerns about a potential power imbalance given Barrientos’ significant social media following — 3.2 million on Instagram and over 1.8 million on YouTube — and the risk he might interfere with witnesses.

Despite the prosecution’s objections, Magistrate Tanya Watt granted Barrientos bail, noting the lengthy delay before the case could go to trial.

Barrientos must remain in Western Australia, cannot discuss the case on social media, and must adhere to strict conditions, including signing a AU$100,000 (RM288,585) personal undertaking and surrendering his passport.

He is also prohibited from approaching the alleged victim or witnesses and must report to Northbridge Police Station three times a week.

Barrientos is set to appear in court again on December 19.