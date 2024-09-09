KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The Covid-19 pandemic felt like lifetimes ago now, but several local celebrities reminded the public today that there is still a need for vigilance.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s MyPelindung health campaign, singer Atilia Haron and actress Aishah Sinclair spoke of their experience as those in the “sandwich generation” — where they have to balance care for both their children and parents.

“My message to others is to cherish every moment with your loved ones by taking proactive steps to protect your health.

“The pandemic has shown us that we can never take our well-being for granted,” said Atilia.

They emphasised the ongoing risks for older adults and stress the need for continuous health vigilance to protect their loved ones.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Datuk Jalaludin Hassan highlighted the increased risks for older adults with pre-existing conditions.

“On the show, contestants had lifelines, like ‘Ask the Audience’ or ‘Phone a Friend,’ to help them make more informed decisions,” he said, referring to his stint as the host for “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?” game show.

“In real life, our ‘lifelines’ are the doctors, health experts, and credible information sources we can consult.It’s vital to reach out and seek their guidance to ensure we are taking the best steps to protect ourselves and our families.”

Actress Fasha Sandha also shared how Covid-19 affected her family’s Aidilfitri celebrations, showing how the virus can impact even the most cherished moments.

Comedian Douglas Lim, who represented travellers, discussed the importance of maintaining health while on the move for work — advising for everyone to adhere to safety measures to protect both oneself and others during travel.

At the event, Datuk Danial Iskandar, Deputy Secretary General of MRCS, emphasised the importance of maintaining Covid-19 precautions. — Picture courtesy of MyPelindung

Organised by Malaysian Society of Infection Control and Infectious Diseases, National Cancer Society of Malaysia, Malaysian Red Crescent Society Community, and Pfizer Malaysia, this year’s campaign aims to boost Covid-19 awareness, promote vaccination, and encourage timely treatment.

Datuk Danial Iskandar, Deputy Secretary General of MRCS, emphasised the importance of maintaining Covid-19 precautions.

“Returning to our normal routines doesn’t mean we can forget the lessons we’ve learned,” he said.

“Vaccination, following health guidelines, and getting medical advice quickly are all key to keeping ourselves and our communities safe.”

Medical influencer Dr Say Shazril pointed out that Covid-19 can disrupt children’s education and social life, making it essential to protect their health.

Malaysia had started its transition into the endemic phase of Covid-19 starting in April 2022.

Previously, the country had undergone several lockdown measures called movement control order (MCO).