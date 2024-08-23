PETALING JAYA, Aug 23 — Members of Kpop girl group Blackpink occupy four spots of the ten taken up by Asian celebrities among the top 50 earners on social media platform, Instagram.

UK-based data analytics firm Hopper HQ listed the quartet in the top 50 of its 2024 Instagram Rich List, which estimates the possible earnings celebrities around the globe could command for their social media posts.

All four members of Blackpink were the only non-Indian Asian celebrities to make it to the top 50. — Screencapture from Hopper HQ

Lisa, with nearly 100 million followers on the platform ranks 29th with estimated earnings of $623,000 (RM2.73 million) per post.

This is followed by Jennie, who ranks 36 on the list at $511,000 (RM2.24 million), Jisoo at 40, with potential earnings of $474,000 (RM2.07 million) and Rosé at 42, with $472,000 (RM2.06 million) per post with roughly 79 million followers.

The remaining six celebrities completing the ten Asians to break the top 50 are Indian celebrities in cricketeer Virat Kohli who ranked the highest at 14, with the rest being actresses Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar, actress and model Urvashi Rautela and actor Salman Khan.

Six Indian celebrities completed the list of Asians in the top 50. — Screencapture from Hopper HQ

Other notable South Korean stars further down the list are BTS’ Jin at 68 with an estimated $292,000 (RM1.28 million), BTS' RM comes at 71 with $280,000 (RM1.23 million), ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo at 72 with $274,000 (RM1.2 million) and actor Lee Min-ho at 88 with potential earnings of $211,000 (RM923,000) per post.

At the top of the global list is football star Cristiano Ronaldo, who, with around 600 million followers, could earn a staggering $3.432 million (RM15 million) per Instagram post.

The top 10 earners off Instagram. — Screencapture from Hopper HQ

Lionel Messi is the only other sportsman and non-American celebrity in the Top 10 after Ronaldo in second place, with potential earnings of US$2.73 million (RM11.95 million).