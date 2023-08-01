KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — American rap star Cardi B is being investigated for battery following the tossing of a microphone during a Las Vegas performance.

A woman, who was struck by the microphone at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday, made the report at the Las Vegas Metro PD the next day, TMZ reported.

In the report, the woman said she’d been struck by an item thrown from the stage.

It was previously reported that the rapper snapped when a fan threw liquid at her during her performance.

Cardi B connected the mic throw to the person in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/DD2BOVDVby — Cardi B Updates (@BardiGangUpdate) July 30, 2023

While the microphone struck the person who threw the drink, the device rebounded and hit the woman who stood next to the target.

The influential rapper was the latest performer to suffer such an attack, according to AFP.

Besides her, pop star Bebe Rexha was struck in the head by a cell phone thrown by a New York concertgoer, and reportedly required stitches.

Meanwhile in London, someone threw a bag containing the ashes of her own mother at superstar Pink.