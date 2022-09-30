Comedian Trevor Noah will leave ‘The Daily Show’, wanting to focus on comedy shows and travelling. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, September 30 — Comedian Trevor Noah will be leaving The Daily Show on Comedy Central.

The comedian made this announcement in front of his studio audience on Thursday, which was recorded and also posted online..

"We have laughed together, we have cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it's time," Noah said.

The South African comedian took over John Stewart as host in 2015 and entertained viewers for seven years.

Noah said he wanted to dedicate the next chapter of his life to travelling and stand-up comedy.

"When I got back out there again I realised there's another part of my life I want to continue exploring,” he said.

"I miss learning other languages, I miss going to other countries and putting on shows, I miss just being everywhere and doing everything.”

He expressed gratitude and thanked everyone who was a part of the show as his audience stood up and applauded.

When he will leave and who replaces him remain unknown.

Noah was spotted dating pop star Dua Lipa on Wednesday in New York City, reported by The Daily Mail which stunned online users.