SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ nears RM560m mark as film becomes fifth highest grossing Indian film worldwide (VIDEO)

Action epic ‘RRR’ by S.S Rajamouli has been making waves globally since its premiere. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — RRR, the latest action epic by prominent Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli has been roaring globally since its premiere on March 25.

According to The Indian Express, just after ten days of hitting the big screen the film has become the fifth highest grossing Indian film worldwide on Sunday after overtaking 2014 Rajkumar Hirani’s romance film, PK.

India Today reported that the film has so far collected a whopping 921.8 Crore Rupees (RM515 million) globally and is currently aiming to hit the 1,000 Crore (RM559 million) mark by this week.

#RRR WW Box Office



Week 1 - ₹ 709.36 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 41.53 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 68.17 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 82.40 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 20.34 cr

Total - ₹ 921.80 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 5, 2022

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on Twitter said that the 450 Crore (RM251 Million) budget film has successfully entered the profit zone in just 12 days.

RRR collected around 72 Crore (RM40 million) over its Thursday to Sunday domestic opening weekend as reported by Forbes.

RRR is a war drama which is set in India’s pre-independence era, written by Vijayendra Prasad and produced by Indian producer, D.V.V Danayya.

The three-hour film features Tollywood’s finest Ram Charan and JR NTR as well as Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody.

Hindustan Times reported that RRR earned the first-place tag at the global box office during its opening weekend.

Actor Ram Charan told the portal that the big turnout was a welcoming surprise to him.

“I did expect it to be a big hit, but the number one tag I never expected — that was a beautiful surprise.

“That was mind-blowing for us, even for Rajamouli I feel.”

RRR is now available in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu at local cinemas nationwide.