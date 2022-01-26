Beatles and John Lennon items to be made available as NFTs

Items belonging to the Beatles and John Lennon are going up for auction as NFT. ― Shutterstock pic

LONDON, Jan 26 ― Julian Lennon, John Lennon's eldest son, has decided to offer several items that belonged to the Beatles or his father for sale as NFTs. Each NFT will be accompanied by a narration by Julian and physical images of the item.

Handwritten notes, guitars, a coat and a black cape worn by John Lennon. These are some of the objects that will be auctioned soon. But beware, it won't be possible to actually acquire them, at least not physically. These pieces of John Lennon and Beatles history will only be available as NFTs. Julian Lennon will retain all of the physical items. In addition to the non-fungible token, the person will receive images and a narrative of the item's history.

The NFT of Paul McCartney's handwritten notes for the song Hey Jude is expected to fetch the most at the sale. Its starting price is US$30,000 (RM125,693), but bids are expected to reach more than double that. The sale also includes NFTs of the Afghan coat worn by John Lennon in the TV movie Magical Mystery Tour and three Gibson guitars given to Julian Lennon by his father.

A portion of the proceeds from the NFT sale will be donated to Julian Lennon's White Feather Foundation. The auction will take place on February 7 online at Julien's Auctions. ― ETX Studio