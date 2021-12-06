Kevin Feige confirms Daredevil joining MCU; Charlie Cox to reprise role

President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige has confirmed that Marvel's blind vigilante, Daredevil will finally be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Marvel Studios head honcho, Kevin Feige has confirmed that blind vigilante Daredevil will finally be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In a recent interview with Cinemablend, Feige confirmed that the MCU will also bring back actor Charlie Cox to reprise the role of the Devil’s of Hell’s Kitchen.

However, it should be noted that Charlie Cox has not officially been cast in the MCU yet and Feige was just confirming that the MCU will not be recasting the Daredevil’s actor.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil.

“Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen,” Feige said.

Cox first appeared as the masked vigilante in Netflix’s Daredevil series in 2015 and the actor continued to play the character for three seasons while also appearing in its spinoff series, The Defenders.

Aside from Netflix's Daredevil, the streaming giant also has a few other Marvel titles under their belt such as The Punisher, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist.

Unfortunately, Netflix's Marvel series was short-lived after it was cancelled in 2019, ahead of the launch of Disney’s own streaming service, Disney+.

However, Feige in an interview with Deadline earlier this year said that he was not ruling out the potential return of these shows now that the MCU has the official rights over them.