Halle Berry agrees to multi-picture deal with Netflix following success of her directorial debut ‘Bruised’ (VIDEO)

In ‘Bruised’, Berry stars as a MMA fighter who tries to reclaim her power in and out of the ring, and to conquer her own demons. ― Picture via instagram/halleberry

PETALING JAYA, Dec 1 ― Actress Halle Berry has agreed to a multi-picture deal with Netflix after her directorial debut Bruised topped charts in the United States.

Bruised also stars the Oscar-winning actress as Jackie Justice, an MMA fighter who reclaims her power, in and out of the ring, when everyone has counted her out.

Deadline reported that the movie ranked first place in the US, second place in the Top 10 Global English Film List and was watched for a total of 47.7 million hours in its first five days.

Her other upcoming movies with Netflix include writer-director Matt Charman’s sci-fi movie The Mothership and the action film Our Man From Jersey where she will be acting alongside Mark Wahlberg.

On her success in Bruised, she said that it was a labour of love and knew that Netflix film head Scott Stuber would treat it with care.

“The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with.

“I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together,” she said.

Stuber, who had nothing but praise for the actress, said that the Netflix team is thrilled to be in the corner as she delivers power in front of and behind the camera in Bruised and tells more stories together.

On social media, Berry shared how her directorial debut had made it to the first place while having a glass of wine.

Among Berry’s awards won include Best Actress Oscar in 2002 for her role in Monster’s Ball ― becoming the first Black woman to receive the honour.

She has also been a recipient of prestigious awards such as the Emmys, Golden Globe, Peabody, and National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards.