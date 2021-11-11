China unveils five-year film industry plan in push for content that promotes right values, traditional culture

China wants films that promote right values and traditional cultures while frowning on vulgar contents in a five year plan released recently. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — China's film administrator has released a five-year plan for the industry, encouraging industry players to create works that promote the right values and traditional cultures.

The plan, from 2021 to 2025, also called for vulgar contents to be boycotted, Global Times reported.

It also calls to enhance the quality of domestic films, complete the industry system and enhance the country's strength in film science, technology and expand the influence of Chinese movies to serve the country's aim in building a powerful country in terms of culture.

China is estimated to have 100,000 screens by 2025.

Every theatre from county-level and above should set aside a screen for main melody films while theaters in cities should set aside one screen especially for both foreign and domestic movies with unique artist value, according to the plan.

The plan encourages the industry to produce works that centre on events such as the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, the upcoming of the 20th National Party Congress and 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) to eulogise the nation, the Party and pass on the revolutionary spirit.

It vows to enhance international exchanges of Chinese film industry that will see a booth of Chinese movies to be set up during overseas film festivals and markets to promote Chinese movies and Chinese film industry's foreign trade.

Its other goals include the target of at least 10 high-quality products and 50 films that earn more than 100 million yuan (RM65 million) in box office per year, with domestic movies accounting for more than 55 per cent of total yearly box office.