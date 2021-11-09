New Kpop group Tri.be aims to showcase diverse music with new mini album (VIDEO)

Eight months since their debut, Kpop girl's group Tri.be has made a comeback with a new mini album titled 'Veni Vidi Vici'. — Picture courtesy of Universal Music Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — New Kpop girls’ group, Tri.be has dropped their first ever mini album titled Veni Vidi Vici.

The Latin phrase, which means ‘I came, I saw, I conquered’ sums up their idea behind the seven tracks album, which also includes two of their previous tracks Doom Doom Ta and ‘Rub-A-Dum as well as their newly released anthem Would You Run.

Their lead member, SongSun said the album consists of different music genres where they showcased a different side of themselves.

“The biggest thing I personally took away from this release was that I was able to think about how I can convey my messages to my listeners.

“There are various tracks in this album with very different feelings and I’m able to learn that, through this way, I can express myself. I’ve learned these different ways of how I can convey messages to my fans and listeners,” SongSun said.

Vocalist JinHa said the group has managed to push their limits as they needed to come up with an additional five songs for the album within a short period of time.

“We pushed ourselves to practice more, spend more time memorising the music and choreographies,” JinHa said.

She added that they pushed themselves as they loved performing and singing and they also did not want to keep their fans or ‘Trues’ waiting too long for their comeback.

The group’s main rapper, HyunBin, described the five new tracks as 'really different' because of the different genres, styles, and tempos.

This has inspired them to create different environments on each recording session such as by turning off all the lights during recording.

“We only made our debut back in February this year. It hasn’t been a year yet, but thanks to all our fans who have been supporting us, we are able to come this far.

“Looking forward, we hope to receive more love and support from all of our fans,” she said.

Tri.be is a seven-members-girls-group that has been garnering international attention with their Rub-A-Dum music video reaching 10 million views on YouTube within five months of debuting.

The new Kpop girl’s group also reached the top four Rookie K-Artists in the 2021 KKBox Mid-year charts.

Veni Vidi Vici is now available on all music streaming platforms.