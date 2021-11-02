'I Drink Wine': Adele reveals tracklist for comeback album

In the six years since her last album, British soul superstar Adele said she suffered a ‘year of anxiety’ in which her marriage fell apart.

LONDON, Nov 2 ― British soul superstar Adele has revealed the tracklist for her much-anticipated comeback album, which includes songs titled I Drink Wine and Cry Your Heart Out.

The album 30, her first in six years, will be released on November 19.

The 12-song tracklist the singer revealed online opens with Strangers By Nature and closes with Love is a Game.

Other tracks include Woman Like Me, Hold On and To Be Loved.

Adele has previously said the recording of 30 began three years ago at a time when her life was “a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil”.

In the six years since her last album, the 33-year-old megastar said she suffered a “year of anxiety” in which her marriage fell apart.

The first single from her forthcoming album, Easy On Me, topped the British charts after it was released two weeks ago.

The Oscar- and Grammy-winning singer broke a five-year silence with an interview for Vogue, published last month, that spoke of living like a recluse as she battled anxiety.

“I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life.” ― AFP