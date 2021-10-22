‘Dune’ is already streaming and this is where you can find it!

'Dune,' directed by Denis Villeneuve, stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, Oct 22 — It’s the must-see movie of the season, along with the latest James Bond! And it’s already available for streaming soon, but only in the US. Dune is a hit in theaters thanks to the talented Zendaya and the captivating Timothée Chalamet, and soon you’ll be able to enjoy it in the comfort of your home! And in fact Dune will be available in streaming before its release in American theaters.

The date has been announced. Despite Denis Villeneuve’s frequent critical comments regarding streaming platforms and in particular HBO Max, the Canadian filmmaker’s latest film will soon be released on the WarnerMedia platform a day before it arrives in US cinemas. On Twitter, the official account of HBO Max announced the news: “Almost time to answer the call. Dune arrives tomorrow in theaters and on HBO Max, with a special preview beginning at 6pm ET on HBO Max,” a teaser caption reads.

While the sci-fi movie is already a hit in theaters internationally, Dune will be released on Friday, October 22 in the United States. Subscribers to the HBO Max platform will be even luckier as it will be released one day earlier at 6pm on Thursday, October 21. Originally, Denis Villeneuve’s feature film was to arrive simultaneously in theaters and on streaming. But Warner Bros. decided, somewhat at the last minute it seems, to move up its release on its platform by one day. A decision likely made in light of the massive piracy of the film, already available on illegal sharing sites.

While HBO Max is set to launch in Europe on October 26, no date has been given for the release of the movie Dune in streaming there. — ETX Studio