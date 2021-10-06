Oscar winner Leonardo Dicaprio revealed as a BTS fan

BTS gets more attention from Hollywood celebrities. — Pictures from Instagram BTS Official / Leonardo Dicaprio

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — South Korean music band, BTS has been keeping its fans and followers entertained without fail with its chart-topping hit songs on a regular basis.

In fact, the crew is highly popular with a fan following known as BTS Army which include many Hollywood celebrities.

Following the footsteps of WWE fame John Cena and singer Cardi B, Leonardo DiCaprio also revealed that he is part of the Army and enjoys their music.

The Titanic actor revealed this to actress Cho Yeo-jeong when they met at the 92nd Academy Awards, reported News 18.

In a recent appearance on the Saturday Night Korea show, Jeong recalled her interaction with him

She said they had a brief conversation and asked him if he knew about BTS.

“He caught me for a brief moment right before we went up to the stage to be awarded. He congratulated me on the win. I asked him if he knows BTS.”

“He said he likes Blood, Sweat, Tears,” she said in the interview.

She went on to say that DiCaprio asked for her contact number and mistakenly addressed her as Youn Yeo-jung, who won an Oscar for Minari.

However, she corrected him and revealed her real name to him.

Meanwhile, BTS has made an announcement on its collaboration with Coldplay for their latest single, My Universe.

In fact, the band performed the song at the Global Citizen Live concert.

BTS consists of seven members including RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Park Ji-min, and Jin.