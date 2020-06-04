KLPac to livestream first online production ‘indicinelive! Quaranstream Edition’ on June 12

KLPac’s indicinelive! Quaranstream edition will feature brand new sketches including the ‘new normal’ that has struck us. — Picture courtesy of KLPac

PETALING JAYA, June 4 — The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (KLPac) will be livestreaming its first digital show indicinelive! Quaranstream edition exclusively on June 12.

The 75-minute fun-filled show comprises brand new sketches, songs and character satires inspired by the pandemic, recent political shift and the ‘new normal’.

indicinelive! Quaranstream edition award-winning director, Freddy Tan said in a statement that the team was excited to premiere the new work that can be watched from anywhere across the world.

“Come and laugh with us as everyone needs to have some fun.”

When asked about the challenges in staging the online production, Tan said that members needed to get the right resources such as functional cameras, reliable microphones, stable internet connection, and a safe space within their homes for rehearsals.

“Once the resources were figured out, the next issue we faced was adapting to the online platform which requires cast and crew to be physically absent from each other.

“As such, we had to rethink different methods of rehearsals while anchoring our content creation to a digital platform.

The director also told Malay Mail that meetings, rehearsals, and creative processes such as the making of the promotional video for the digital show all abided by social distancing rules.

“I have also been conducting zoom calls and coordinating everything while being apart from my cast and crew members.

“Although none of the cast members have physically met each other for rehearsals, yet we are progressing well on schedule.”

The show features a cast that includes Anrie Too, Dinesh Kumar, Jad Hidhir, Kamini Senthilathiban, Siti Farrah Abdullah and Tiara Anchant.

Audiences can also expect a few surprise guest performers during the livestream show that will be premiering next Friday at 9pm at KLPac Facebook page.

While admission to watch the show is free, the production is however tied to a fundraising campaign to sustain its income after suffering from losses exceeding RM1.1 million.

Anyone who is keen to donate to the show’s fundraising campaign, can surf over to bit.ly/ilqse.