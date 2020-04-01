‘Phantom of the Opera’ orchestra create virtual performance alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber (VIDEO)

The 'Phantom of the Opera' orchestra join Andrew Lloyd Webber to create a special rendition of ‘All I Ask of You’ from the musical. – Screengrab via Facebook/AndrewLloydWebber

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — The West End orchestra of The Phantom of the Opera from the UK have put their time in isolation to spread joy beyond the walls of the theatre.

In a viral Facebook video posted by renowned British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, the ensemble, together with Webber, are seen performing a special rendition of All I Ask of You from the musical.







According to WhatsOnStage, the musicians recorded their parts individually in their own houses, which were then stitched together around Webber’s own piano performance in a video.

Prior to the special virtual performance, Webber put a call out to his social media followers on March 19 to suggest a song for him to play, and as a result, the famous Phantom tune became the most nominated song.

He also admitted that he’s been overwhelmed by his fan’s requests for songs from the musical.







Ever since, the 72-year-old musician has been bringing his tunes to his fans by sharing videos of himself playing his songs on the piano.





Webber is also encouraging fans to join him using the hashtags #HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs and #TogetherAtHome, while the UK continues the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.