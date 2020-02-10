South Koreans celebrate as ‘Parasite’ snags historic win at Oscars

‘Parasite’ is a satirical take on the vast gap between the rich and poor in South Korea. — Picture courtesy of Les Bookmakers /The Jokers via AFP

SEOUL, Feb 10 — South Korean social media erupted in celebration today after the dark comedy Parasite netted the country’s first-ever wins at the Academy Awards.

Parasite director Bong Joon-ho said he was honoured to be awarded Best Original Screenplay, a historic first Oscar for South Korea’s film industry. The movie also bagged the International Feature Film award.

“I’m ready to drink tonight,” Bong joked, after thanking the cast and staff during his acceptance speech for the International Feature Film award.

Hashtags Parasite and DirectorBongJoonho were the most trending on Twitter South Korea, while the movie name was the most searched on the local Naver web portal after the wins.

Parasite, a satirical take on the vast gap between the rich and poor in South Korea, snagged nominations for best picture, best director, and best production design, in addition to its best screenplay and best international feature nominations.

“Just like BTS had a popular appeal by casting the problems the youth go through everywhere in the world, Parasite gained global understanding by demonstrating the issue of the gap between the rich and poor,” pop culture critic Kim Hern-sik said, referring to the K-pop boyband that has found wide success in the United States and around the world.

While South Korea’s film industry is one of the largest in the world, the Korean-language Parasite made unprecedented waves in international markets.

After the nominations were announced in January, Bong said he saw it as a sign that language is no longer a barrier to global success.

One clip making the rounds on South Korean social media mocked a reporter who asked Bong why he shot the film in Korean.

“She should’ve asked Scorsese or Tarantino why they shot their own movies in English,” one commenter said, referencing other directors who were nominated.

Another popular clip on South Korean social media was a slow motion picture of the cast enjoying the night on the red carpet, cheering the stars and wishing them the best of luck.

US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris tweeted, “we are doing a watch party at the embassy eating jjapaguri”, referring to the noodle dish the rich family enjoys in the movie. — Reuters