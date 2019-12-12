Taiwanese singer songwriter David Tao denies cheating on wife

Tao has denied cheating on his wife after he was photographed sending a sexy woman home after a night out in Taiwan last month. ― Picture via Instagram/davidztao

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― Taiwanese singer songwriter David Tao has denied cheating on his wife of five years, Penny Jiang, after he was photographed with a woman following a night out recently.

Quoting Tao's manager, Chinese website Sina.com reported that Tao and Jiang had joined a group of friends for a gathering earlier.

“Jiang had returned home earlier to look after their child. Mr Tao was just acting on the request from the gathering organiser to send all attendees home as they had drank alchohol earlier,” the manager was reported to have said.

Tao was photographed by media on November 28 with a group of pretty women at Taipei's Breeze Centre where they stayed until the wee hours of the morning.

The 50-year-old was later seen sending a woman home.

Upon arriving at the woman's home, Tao held the woman's hand out of the car before moving out of sight behind a lamp post where their behaviour was “questionable”.

In 2015, Tao had admitted he was engaged in an extramarital affair with artist manager Ada Yang Zi Qing, which continued even after his 2014 marriage with Jiang, with whom he shares a son who was born in February.