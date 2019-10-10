Singapore actress Roz Pho gets S$1,750 fine, driving ban for drink-driving

‘Tanglin’ actress Rosalind Pho. — Picture via Instagram/rozpho

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 — When local actress Rosalind Pho was stopped at a road block along Holland Road on October 2, a traffic police officer observed that she “reeked strongly of alcohol”.

The 36-year-old Tanglin actress was arrested after failing a Breathalyser test and was escorted to the Traffic Police headquarters for a further breath analysis test.

The test revealed that Pho had at least 47 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of her breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml.

Today, she pleaded guilty in court to one charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

For her actions, she was fined S$1,750 (RM5,324.90) and banned from driving for 15 months.

The court heard that on October 1, the actress, who is also known as Roz Pho, drank about two glasses of white wine at the Wine Company located on Dempsey Road.

She left the location at about 12am on October 2 to return home, but was stopped at the police road block along Holland Road.

Court documents showed that Pho has already paid the fine of S$1,750.

For driving under the influence of alcohol, Pho could have been jailed up to six months and fined at least S$1,000. Subsequent offences could result in up to 12 months’ jail and fines of at least S$3,000. — TODAY