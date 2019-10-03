Lady Gaga jokes about calling her next album ‘Adele’

Singer/actress Lady Gaga at the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York May 6, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 3 ― In a week full of unusual album teases, the pop powerhouse suggested a surprising title for her next album.

Lady Gaga recently tweeted that the highly anticipated follow-up to her 2016 Joanne will be titled after British singer-songwriter Adele.

I’m calling my next album ADELE. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 1, 2019

Although this title is likely a joke, the Star Is Born star has been teasing her new album on several occasions.

Last March, Gaga quashed rumours that she was expecting a child by revealing that she was “pregnant” with her sixth studio project, which she referred to as LG6.

Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 12, 2019

Although details about LG6 are still scarce to this date, Sophie, BloodPop and Boys Noize have been tied to the project, with rumoured collaborators also including Cupcakke, Diplo and Rihanna.

Earlier this year, Gaga announced her venture into the beauty industry, revealing a debut collection of six makeup series that she created in collaboration with Haus Laboratories.

Meanwhile, Adele made headlines this week when OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder teased that the Grammy winner had recorded a song with Beyonce.

The musician said that the two megastars would be joined by Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin on an upcoming song, which will appear in his band’s new album, Human.

Tedder later clarified that the too-good-to-be-true collaboration was a joke, explaining on social media that he was simply “kidding.”

Adele has not released new music material since her third album, 25, which arrived in 2015. She has made limited public appearances since then, fuelling speculation that she is working on a new studio project.

At this time, neither album has an official release date. — AFP-Relaxnews