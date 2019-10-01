Weezer, Kacey Musgraves set to appear in ‘Frozen 2’ soundtrack (VIDEO)

Weezer, Panic! At the Disco and Kacey Musgraves will appear on the upcoming soundtrack to ‘Frozen 2.’ — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 1 — The soundtrack to the Disney sequel will be released on November 15, shortly before the highly anticipated film hit theatres on November 22.

The tracklist features seven new original songs written by Oscar-winning Frozen songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, alongside an original score by Christophe Beck.

Among them are Into the Unknown, All is Found, Lost in the Woods, Show Yourself and When I Am Older.

These new songs will be performed by the film’s star-dubbed vocal cast, which includes Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Evan Rachel-Wood and Josh Gad.

They will be joined on the soundtrack by Weezer, Panic! At the Disco and Kacey Musgraves, who have all recorded their own renditions of a new song.

Recruited as end-credit artists, Weezer will cover Lost in the Woods while Panic! At the Disco will channel their inner Elsa in Into the Unknown.

Just Announced: Kacey Musgraves, Panic! At The Disco, and Weezer are performing brand-new songs from #Frozen2. 🎨: Aracely Muñoz pic.twitter.com/JQl8FlIjN1 — Disney (@Disney) September 30, 2019

“The songs and score of Frozen 2 reflect the growth of the characters and the deepening of their story. The music is fun but emotional, personal yet powerful, intimate but also epic. Kristen, Bobby and Christophe have definitely outdone themselves and taken the music to brave new heights,” said Jennifer Lee, who is the co-director for Frozen and Frozen 2, in a statement.

Discover the full tracklist for Frozen 2 Original Soundtrack below:

1. All Is Found, performed by Evan Rachel Wood

2. Some Things Never Change, performed by Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff

3. Into the Unknown, performed by Idina Menzel (feat. AURORA)

4. When I Am Older, performed by Josh Gad

5. Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People (Cont.), performed by Jonathan Groff

6. Lost in the Woods, performed by Jonathan Groff

7. Show Yourself, performed by Idina Menzel and Evan Rachel Wood

8. The Next Right Thing, performed by Kristen Bell

9. Into the Unknown, performed by Panic! At the Disco (end credits)

10. All Is Found, performed by Kacey Musgraves (end credits)

11. Lost in the Woods, performed by Weezer (end credits) — AFP-Relaxnews