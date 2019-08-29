Matthew McConaughey is now a professor at the University of Texas

Producer/actor Matthew McConaughey arrives for the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO’s series ‘True Detective’ season 3 at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles January 10, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 29 — The thought of heading back to school has never been more tempting now that Matthew McConaughey has been appointed as a full-time professor.

The Oscar-winning star has reportedly joined the University of Texas at Austin as a as a professor of practice at the school’s Moody College of Communication where he will continue his Script to Screen film production course.

The university took to Twitter to announce the appointment saying: “In recognition of his professional pedigree and personal investment in student success, Matthew McConaughey has been appointed a #TEXASMoody professor of practice.”

McConaughey earned a film degree from the school in 1993 and has been a visiting instructor since 2015, having helped design the curriculum for the course.