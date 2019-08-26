Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao picks model boyfriend, 16 years her junior

Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao 'got' herself a boyfriend as a 40th birthday gift. — Picture via Instagram/ hsiaoelva

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao took to social media recently to announce her new beau — male model, Justin Wong, who is 16 years younger than her.

Hsiao, who rejected 1MDB-linked financier Jho Low in a proposal that reportedly cost RM6.6 million, announced her relationship status through her Weibo account during her 40th birthday.

Hsiao’s manager was reported by Sin Chew Daily as saying that Wong was her best "birthday present".

“He stood by her when she was at her lowest point of her life. He also took care of her when she was unwell,” added the manager.

Hsiao, who took a break from her career in 2017 due to stress, has known her boyfriend for two years and the pair was introduced by mutual acquaintances.