Siti Nurhaliza throws joint birthday and wedding anniversary celebration for Dr M, Dr Siti Hasmah

(From left) Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin at the singer’s residence yesterday. — Picture from Instagram/@ctdk

PETALING JAYA, Aug 15 — The friendship between Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin and their families, led to the singer hosting a special celebration yesterday for the prime minister and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali.

In an Instagram post, Siti said she put together to the intimate celebration to commemorate the couple’s birthdays and wedding anniversary as her own way of expressing gratitude to Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah.

“Thank you to both of you for coming to our humble abode and spending precious time which we all cherish,” Siti wrote on Instagram today.

“Expressing respect and appreciation comes in many forms but when it is sincere, things will flow naturally. Simple and meaningful.”

The 40-year-old pop darling also serenaded the premier and his wife with some songs including golden oldies such as When I Fall in Love which was originally sung by US singer Doris Day.

Adding to the fun was Dr Siti Hasmah who put on a special performance by playing the violin.

The 93-year-old is known for her love of music and the performing arts.

The happy celebration that was documented on Siti’s Instagram account was praised by some of her 6.6 million followers.

“Thanks Datuk Siti and Datuk K for celebrating our two Tuns. You’re an example to Malaysians that manners and respecting each other are good values,” wrote user @syazzi7y.

“Not everyone gets to meet Tun,” added @abd.munirr while other followers compared the affectionate interaction between Dr Mahathir and little Aafiyah to that of grandfather and granddaughter.

The joint celebration was held at Siti’s residence and the evening was also celebrated by the Cindai singer’s husband Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa, their one-year-old daughter Siti Aafiyah, friends and family members including Khalid’s second son from his first marriage Muhammad Adib and his actress wife Izara Aishah.