The 1975 shares new song featuring climate activist Greta Thunberg (VIDEO)

Matthew Healy of English rock band The 1975 and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

LONDON, July 25 — Greta Thunberg has made her musical debut in The 1975, which is set to appear on the British band’s forthcoming new album.

As per tradition, each album from The 1975 opens with a new version of the same self-titled song, which starts with the lyrics “Go down/ soft sound...”.

This time, the band has collaborated with Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg to raise awareness about the global climate emergency.

“We are right now in the beginning of a climate and ecological crisis, and we need to call it what it is. An emergency. We must acknowledge that we do not have the situation under control, and that we don’t have all the solutions yet. Unless those solutions mean that we simply stop doing certain things,” Thunberg states over a minimal orchestration.

She continues: “We have to acknowledge that the older generations have failed. All political movements in their present form have failed, but Homo sapiens have not yet failed. Yes, we are failing, but there is still time to turn everything around.”

The 1975, which was produced by George Daniel and Matthew Healy, was recorded in Stockholm in late June.

At Thunberg’s request, all proceeds from the single will go to Extinction Rebellion, which is “an international movement that uses non-violent civil disobedience in an attempt to halt mass extinction,” reported the Guardian.

The 1975 will appear on the British band’s forthcoming fourth studio album, Notes on a Conditional Form, which will be released at an as-yet unknown date.

The full-length record is the second installment of The 1975’s Music for Cars series, following 2018’s A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships.

This summer, The 1975 will be headlining the Reading and Leeds music festivals, which both run from August 23 to 25 in the two English cities. Tickets and additional information can be found on the festivals’ respective websites: www.readingfestival.com and www.leedsfestival.com.

In the meantime, listen to The 1975 with Greta Thunberg below. — AFP-Relaxnews