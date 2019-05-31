First look at Disney-Pixar’s new fantasy adventure ‘Onward’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Disney-Pixar’s animated film ‘Onward’ that features the voice talents of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.

LOS ANGELES, May 31 ― Disney-Pixar has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming animated film Onward that features the voice talents of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.

Set in a suburban fantasy world devoid of humans, the story revolves around two elf brothers who embark on an adventure to see if there is still magic left in the world that can reconnect them with their father, who died when they were young.

The synopsis of the film reads: “In Disney and Pixar’s Onward, two teenage elf brothers embark on an extraordinary quest in a van named Guinevere to discover if there is still a little magic left in the world. Featuring Holland as the voice of Ian Lightfoot, and Pratt as the voice of Ian’s older brother, Barley.”

Onward is scheduled for release on March 6, 2020.