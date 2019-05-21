‘The Wild Bunch’ remake turns to Fassbender, Foxx and Dinklage

British actor Michael Fassbender could co-star in a remake of iconic 1969 Western ‘The Wild Bunch’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 21 — Mel Gibson is assembling his cast for a remake of violent 1960s survivalist Western The Wild Bunch, with Michael Fassbender, Jamie Foxx and Peter Dinklage all said to be in discussions.

Fassbender, Foxx and Dinklage could be leading up The Wild Bunch according to Deadline.

A remake of the 1969 Western is expected to go into production later this year.

Dinklage’s schedule is opening up now that the eight-season Game of Thrones has concluded, while Fassbender is co-starring in June’s X-Men movie Dark Phoenix and Foxx has been cast as the lead character in another upcoming superhero movie, Spawn.

Gibson would be directing after having been Oscar-nominated for Hacksaw Ridge, a 2016 war movie that was also in the running for Best Picture.

The Wild Bunch was originally directed by Sam Peckinpah, who came to prominence as a result of the movie’s impact.

Intended as a response to US involvement in the Vietnam war, it was considered extremely violent and was populated with contemptible characters.

Its style, technique and layered approach helped win plaudits from many film critics, two nominations at the 1970 Academy Awards, and a place in film history for the movie and Peckinpah himself, whether or not audiences were reviled or thrilled by its content. — AFP-Relaxnews