Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ ‘Veep’ costumes up for auction

Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in HBO's ‘Veep’ onstage during the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2014. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, May 14 — Following the show’s finale on May 12 after a successful seven-season run, President Selina Meyers’s outfits are up for grabs.

Costumes worn by Julia Louis-Dreyfus as president Selina Meyers, usually seen in bodycon dresses, designer handbags and shoes, in the critically-acclaimed political satire are being auctioned off on Hollywood collectibles auction site ScreenBid.

Fans of her chic Washington DC look can bid on items such as her presidential portrait gown and pieces by Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Oscar de la Renta, Gucci, Victoria Beckham, Carolina Herrera, Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin, as well as looks worn by other cast members.

Over 1,000 lots of costumes and props, including a copy of Meyers’s address to the nation from the first episode of season five, a wicker back accent chair from the Oval Office set, Selina’s jewellery box, a pair of crystal champagne glasses, pins and desktop ornaments, will be available. HBO will provide an official Studio Certificate of Authenticity for all items sold.

“HBO understands the ‘Veep’ fan base very well and provided us the best storyline selections from all seven seasons. The props and wardrobe collections are really the best-of-the-best and we are excited that fans can select from such a robust assortment,” said Jeffrey Dash, chief executive officer of Screenbid, in a statement.

Veep aired on HBO from April 22, 2012, to May 12, 2019.

The online auction ends June 1. See more at ScreenBid. — AFP-Relaxnews