'Pokemon: Detective Pikachu', 'Poms,' 'The Hustle', 'Wine Country' and more arrive in theatres and Netflix (VIDEO)

'Pokemon: Detective Pikachu' is based on a recent entry to the long-running 'Pokemon' video game franchise. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 9 ― As much of the world prepares to celebrate Mother's Day, a clutch of timely comedies arrive such as scam artist double act The Hustle, age-defying cheerleading turn Poms, and mid-life birthday jaunt Wine Country joining the international release of comedy adventure Pokémon: Detective Pikachu and North American debut of literary biopic Tolkien.

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (PG)

Select release dates: France, Netherlands ― May 8; Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa ― May 9; Canada, China, Ireland, India, UK, USA, Vietnam ― May 10. Since May 3 in Japan.

Story: Disillusioned Pokémon trainer Tim Goodman teams up with a dry-witted, yellow electric gerbil that only he can understand and the pair set off to find Tim's missing dad.

Starring Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) and Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies) and directed by Rob Letterman (Goosebumps, Monsters vs. Aliens).

Poms (PG-13)

Select release dates: Australia, New Zealand ― May 9; Canada, South Africa, USA ― May 10

Story: Martha is persuaded to revisit a youthful pursuit, leading a group of retirement community residents to compete against teams up to four times younger.

Starring Diane Keaton (Something's Gotta Give, Finding Dory) with Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook), Alisah Boe (TV's 13 Reasons Why), Pam Grier (Jacki Brown), Celia Weston (American Horror Story Season 4) and Rhea Perlman (Matilda) and directed by Zara Hayes (feature debut).

The Hustle (PG-13)

Select release dates: Philippines ― May 8; Australia, New Zealand, Singapore ― May 9; Canada, South Africa, UK, USA, Vietnam ― May 10; Netherlands ― May 16; India ― May 17; Hong Kong ― May 23

Story: Two con artists from opposite ends of the social spectrum team up to maximise their takings.

Starring Rebel Wilson (Pitch Perfect, Isn't It Romantic) and Anne Hathaway (Interstellar, The Dark Knight Rises, Ocean's Eight), and directed by Chris Addison (TV series Veep).

Tolkien (PG-13)

Select release dates: Canada, USA ― May 10; France, Netherlands, South Africa ― June; Since May 3 in the UK and Ireland.

Story: Following the early years of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien, as he forms lasting friendships, meets future wife Edith and negotiates World War I.

Starring Nicholas Hoult (X-Men franchise, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Favourite) and Lily Collins (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile) and directed by Dome Karukoski.

Wine Country

May 10 via Netflix

Story: Rebecca invites a group of old friends for a milestone birthday weekend, surfacing the delights of the Napa Valley vineyards as well as some of their buried grudges and self-doubts.

Starring Saturday Night Live cast members Amy Poehler (Parks & Rec), Maya Rudolph and Paula Pell (Big Mouth), Ana Gasteyer (Suburgatory), Emily Spivey and Rachel Dratch (The Awesomes) and directed by Amy Poehler (debut feature). ― AFP-Relaxnews