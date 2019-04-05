K-pop group Blackpink hits 30 million views with 'Kill This Love,' breaks own record (VIDEO)

One of the sets on 'Kill This Love' appears to be inspired by the famous Cereal Killer cafe in London. — Screengrab from YouTube/BLACKPINK

PETALING JAYA, April 5 — South Korean pop sensation Blackpink is smashing records with their latest single, Kill This Love.

The music video sped past a staggering 30 million views at around 2.43pm KST (1.43pm Malaysian time) on April 5, just 15 hours after it officially premiered on YouTube.

Blackpink previously held the same record with their music video for Ddu-du Ddu-du which took about 23 hours to rack up 30 million views.

The quartet’s latest single also dethroned fellow K-pop girl group Twice for being the fastest K-pop girl group music video to reach 20 million views.

Kill This Love’s music video is an explosion of colours with members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé showing off slick dance moves on sets ranging from a Tomb Raider-inspired ruin to a giant bear trap.

Known for their unique combination of feminine and tough personas, Blackpink has been hailed by Forbes as the next K-pop act to take the United States by storm after boyband BTS.

Some of their most popular singles include Ddu-du Ddu-du, Boombayah, Whistle, and Kiss and Make Up which they worked on with British pop star, Dua Lipa.

The girls were previously in Kuala Lumpur for the Blackpink 2019 In Your Area World Tour where they performed to 16,000 fans in two sold-out shows at Malawati Indoor Stadium.

Their long-awaited comeback with Kill This Love comes at the heels of the North American and European stretch of their tour.