Stop ‘wasting time’ with auditions if you’re not good-looking, local producer says

Actors looking for their big break at Drama Festival Kuala Lumpur will have to fulfil Datuk A Aida’s tough criteria first. — Picture via Instagrama_aidaproduction

PETALING JAYA, March 11 — Raw talent alone is hardly enough to impress Malaysian drama producer Datuk A Aida.

She wants actors to come bearing the “full package” of dashing good looks.

Malay daily Harian Metro reported that the Dia Menantu Rahsia producer who is part of the judging panel of the open auditions at Drama Festival Kuala Lumpur (DFKL) was open about the ‘requirement’.

“There was one contestant that has attended auditions every year since five years ago but he doesn’t have an interesting package.

“If you want to be the DFKL ambassador, without a doubt we want someone like Remy Ishak or Syafiq Kyle and that’s why I don’t want those without the full package to keep their hopes up,” she was quoted as saying.

Aida, whose real name is Zaidah Awang, advised those who had budding acting skills but lacked looks to try their luck with other talent shows such as Bintang Mencari Bintang.

“I can’t bring myself to tell them they’re not handsome but I want them to understand, enough is enough. There are some who attend without looks or appearances but they’re very confident.

“It’s up to the point where I don’t know how to tell them to stop wasting time coming to this audition,” she added.

The producer further chided amateur actors for being “too confident” and advised them to take a look in the mirror before believing they could represent DFKL on the small screen.

She said that some who attended auditions even laughed after receiving criticisms aimed at their appearance.

All hope was not lost for Aida as she also noted that some stand-out contestants with the “full package” had caught her eye during the DFKL auditions.

Nearly 200 hopefuls from various backgrounds had gathered at Sri Pentas, Bandar Utama over the weekend for a shot at becoming the next television star.